Australian shares set to rebound at open, NZ rises

June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve, which hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, said the pace of policy tightening in the future would be more moderate.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 21-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 10,658.71 points in early trade.

