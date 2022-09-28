Australian shares set to open strong; NZ rises

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to join a global rebound in equity markets on Thursday following recent sell-offs, as investor fears subsided partially after the Bank of England said it would step in to calm distressed bond markets.

The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, a 96.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 1% in early trade.

