Australian shares set to open slightly lower, NZ down

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally lower on Thursday following an easing local inflationary report and as investor sentiment dampened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested two more U.S. interest rate hikes are probably on the way.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 48.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 1.1% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,703.4 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.