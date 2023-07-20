Australian shares set to open slightly higher, NZ flat

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Friday with a likely jump in miners and energy stocks, a day after June employment data raised expectations of a rate hike by the country's central bank next month.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 43 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,928.16 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.