Australian shares set to open slightly higher, NZ flat

July 20, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Friday with a likely jump in miners and energy stocks, a day after June employment data raised expectations of a rate hike by the country's central bank next month.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 43 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,928.16 in early trade.

