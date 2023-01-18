Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday in line with the losses inglobal marketafter U.S posted weak economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments fanned worries of rate hike cycle to continue.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4, a 85.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark on Wednesday posted a 8-1/2 month high. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.011% to 11921.69 by 2121 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.