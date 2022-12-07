Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open to lower on Thursday in tandem withglobal marketmoves as a stronger-than-expected U.S worker productivity data further muddied a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2, a 0.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen 0.2% by 2119 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.