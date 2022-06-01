Australian shares set to open lower; NZ index gains

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, mirroring a weaker Wall Street session following the latest U.S. economic data that failed to ease rate hike worries.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07% in early trading.

