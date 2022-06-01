Australian shares set to open lower; NZ index gains

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, mirroring a weaker Wall Street session following the latest U.S. economic data that failed to ease rate hike worries.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07% in early trading.
