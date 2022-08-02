Australian shares set to open lower, NZ gains

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street session overnight as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated, while miners could limit losses on higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 102-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2230 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

