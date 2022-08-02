Australian shares set to open lower, NZ gains

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street session overnight as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated, while miners could limit losses on higher commodity prices.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2230 GMT.
