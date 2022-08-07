Australian shares set to open lower, NZ flat

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness on Wall Street's major indexes after a solid jobs report rekindled fears of aggressive policy tightening in the U.S., but strong iron ore prices may lift domestic miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 108.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat by 2223 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Diane Craft) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.