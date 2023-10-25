Australian shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, as investor sentiment was dented after stronger-than-expected third quarter inflation data raised odds of the central bank hiking interest rates.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% at 10,840.58 points in early trade.
