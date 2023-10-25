Australian shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, as investor sentiment was dented after stronger-than-expected third quarter inflation data raised odds of the central bank hiking interest rates.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 12.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was largely unchanged on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% at 10,840.58 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.