Australian shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday as investors remained risk-averse ahead of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's September meeting on Tuesday and U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 29.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,316.54 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

