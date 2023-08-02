Australian shares set to open lower; NZ falls

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, likely weighed down by commodity stocks on weakened prices, with investors remaining cautious after rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 113.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6% at 11,890.72 points in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

