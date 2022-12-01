Australian shares set to open lower, NZ falls

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on Friday, likely tracking overnight Wall Street losses as a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity for November overshadowed mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending there.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.4 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.9% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,633.97 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.