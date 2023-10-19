Australian shares set to open lower; NZ down

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Friday, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said additional interest rate hikes could be warranted.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 40.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 1.4% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

