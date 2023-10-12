Australian shares set to open lower, NZ down

News & Insights

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to snap a six day winning rally on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. consumer prices data reinforced the view that interest rates need to stay higher for longer.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.04% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,245.88 during early trade. (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

