Australian shares set to open lower; NZ down

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, tracking their peers on Wall Street as comments from a top U.S. regulator on struggling banks weighed on investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 6.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose over 1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,704.9 points in early trade.

