Australian shares set to open lower, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 08, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Thursday, as weakness in underlying commodity prices may drag heavyweight miners, with investors exercising caution after central banks globally stuck to their hawkish rhetoric on future rate hikes.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 101.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,172.84 points during early trade.

Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

