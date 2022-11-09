Australian shares set to open lower, NZ down

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors took a cautious stance ahead of U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of rate hikes, while local energy shares could weaken on an oil price slump.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.9%, a 63.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% to 11,13.69 points in early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

