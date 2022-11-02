Australian shares set to open lower, NZ down

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday as investors digested a fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while miners are likely to cushion losses on account of sharper commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell by 1.6%, a 110.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.14% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,254.11 points by 2121 GMT.

