Australian shares set to open lower, NZ closed

Australian shares are set to open weaker on Monday in tandem with global market sentiment as investors fret over the U.S. central bank's hawkish rate policy to tame inflation that will drag major economies into recession.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open weaker on Monday in tandem withglobal marketsentiment as investors fret over the U.S. central bank's hawkish rate policy to tame inflation that will drag major economies into recession.

The local share price index futures dropped 1.3%, a 96.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its lowest in two months on Friday. Markets in New Zealand were closed due to a public holiday. The New Zealand benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

