Australian shares set to open lower, NZ closed

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open weaker on Monday in tandem withglobal marketsentiment as investors fret over the U.S. central bank's hawkish rate policy to tame inflation that will drag major economies into recession.

The local share price index futures dropped 1.3%, a 96.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its lowest in two months on Friday. Markets in New Zealand were closed due to a public holiday. The New Zealand benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

