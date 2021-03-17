Australian shares set to open lower, awaiting employment data

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, ahead of important domestic employment data due out later in the day and as weaker oil prices will likely weigh on energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, an 18.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

