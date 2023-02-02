Australian shares set to open higher, NZ up

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after more dovish-than-expected comments from the Federal Reserve chair, while weaker commodity prices were likely to drag mining and energy stocks lower.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 39.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,167.8 points in early trade.

