Australian shares set to open higher, NZ up

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a positive start on Wednesday, likely advancing for a fourth straight session, tracking Wall Street peers overnight while local mining stocks are expected to gain on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 31.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,188.54 points in early trade.

