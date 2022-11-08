Australian shares set to open higher, NZ up

November 08, 2022 — 04:32 pm EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a positive start on Wednesday, likely advancing for a fourth straight session, tracking Wall Street peers overnight while local mining stocks are expected to gain on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 31.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,188.54 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

