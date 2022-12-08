Australian shares set to open higher; NZ slips

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday in line with strength in the global markets on hopes that easing of stringent COVID-19 policies in China will restore global supply chains and curb inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 38.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.