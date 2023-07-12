Australian shares set to open higher; NZ rises

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve is closer to the end of its rate-hiking campaign than previously thought.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 22.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11,927.29 points in early trade.

