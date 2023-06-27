Australian shares set to open higher; NZ marginally up

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain at open on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rally as robust U.S. economic data strengthened investor confidence ahead of local inflation print due later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 23.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,657.9 points in early trade.

