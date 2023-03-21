Australian shares set to open higher; NZ jumps

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise at the open on Wednesday, tracking sharp overnight Wall Street gains, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 92.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,576.44 in early trade.

