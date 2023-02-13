Australian shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, in tandem with global sentiment as market participants expect a favorable reading from key U.S. economic data due later today, likely to indicate a slowdown in inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 18.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,095.7 points in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

