Australian shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 15, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday in line with the gains in global markets as a cooling U.S inflation print lifted investor hopes for the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark posted its best week in nine on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.01% to 11755.57 points by 2121 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

