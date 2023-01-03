Australian shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Wednesday, looking to buck dampened sentiment on Wall Street even as mining and energy stocks were expected to weigh on the benchmark on softer commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,519.24 points in early trade.

