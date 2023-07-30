Australian shares set to open higher, NZ flat

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street following slowing U.S. inflation, while local investors remained cautious ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision due on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

