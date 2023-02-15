Australian shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday with a likely boost from mining stocks reacting to higher iron ore prices, even after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data bolstered the case for future U.S Federal Reserve rate hikes.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,075.30 points in early trade.
Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
