Australian shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday with a likely boost from mining stocks reacting to higher iron ore prices, even after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data bolstered the case for future U.S Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 37.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,075.30 points in early trade.

