Australian shares set to open higher; NZ falls

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday with the resource-heavy bourse tracking an uptick in commodity prices, while investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 27.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

