Australian shares set to open higher; NZ falls

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, potentially backed by commodity stocks up on strong underlying prices, while investors await U.S. inflation data to further assess the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 12.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% at 11,864.02 points in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

