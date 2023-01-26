Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, taking positive cues from Wall Street, with local energy stocks likely rising on firm oil prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 5.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The market was closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2127 GMT.

