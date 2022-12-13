Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

December 13, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to track global equities higher on Wednesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation firmed hopes of a potential slowdown in the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike pace.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 26.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

