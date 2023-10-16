News & Insights

Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

October 16, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while local traders awaited the central bank's latest policy meeting minutes to gauge the outlook for interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 68.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

