Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher for a sixth straight session on Thursday, tracking a higher Wall Street overnight finish, as the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting boosted investor hopes around rates remaining steady.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 35.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,289.54 during early trade.

