Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain at open for a fifth straight session on Wednesday in tandem with a higher Wall Street finish after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, though investor caution prevailed amid political tensions in the Middle East.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.4%, a 61.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,253.25 during early trade. (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

