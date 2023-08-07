Australian shares set to open higher; NZ down

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a positive session on Wall Street while investors await key inflation data from the U.S. scheduled to come later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower at 7,309.2 points on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,908.52 points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

