Australian shares set to open higher; NZ down

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, with the resource-heavy bourse tracking an uptick in gold and oil prices, while weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 29.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.7% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.7% at 11,892.32 in early trade.

