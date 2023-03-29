Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday tracking Wall Street peers on the back of gains in technology stocks and easing banking concerns while higher iron ore prices are expected to buoy mining stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 68.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,729.2 points in early trade.

