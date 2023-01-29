Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

January 29, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tick up at the open on Monday, as slowing U.S. inflation data raises hopes the Federal Reserve can engineer an economic soft landing, while weaker oil prices are likely to drive energy stocks lower and limit market gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 43.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02% to 12,033.55 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

