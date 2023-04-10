Australian shares set to open higher; NZ dips

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher after a brief holiday period on Tuesday even as global sentiment remained subdued after strong U.S. economic data raised bets for another interest-rate hike next month.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, to a 29.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.