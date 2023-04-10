Australian shares set to open higher; NZ dips

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher after a brief holiday period on Tuesday even as global sentiment remained subdued after strong U.S. economic data raised bets for another interest-rate hike next month.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.
