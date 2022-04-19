Australian shares set to open higher; NZ climbs

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, but a dip in commodity prices might hurt mining stocks and cap gains on the benchmark index.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.56% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,848.6 points by 2210 GMT.

