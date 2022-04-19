Australian shares set to open higher; NZ climbs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, but a dip in commodity prices might hurt mining stocks and cap gains on the benchmark index.

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, but a dip in commodity prices might hurt mining stocks and cap gains on the benchmark index.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.56% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,848.6 points by 2210 GMT.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters