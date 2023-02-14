Australian shares set to open flat, NZ steady

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday after a U.S. inflation reading for January raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its rate-hiking cycle.

The local share price index futures rose 0.01%, a 71.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat to 12,073.74 points in early trade.

