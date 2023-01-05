Australian shares set to open flat, NZ gains

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 05, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures was unchanged, a 51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,664.02 in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.