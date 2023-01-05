Australian shares set to open flat, NZ gains

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures was unchanged, a 51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,664.02 in early trade. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

