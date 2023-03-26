Australian shares set to open flat, NZ flat

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 26, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Australian shares were expected to open largely flat on Monday, as caution prevailed and local investors refrained from placing big bets amid a global banking turmoil.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 24.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% over the last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was also trading flat at 11,576.6 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.