Australian shares set to open flat, NZ flat

Australian shares were expected to open largely flat on Monday, as caution prevailed and local investors refrained from placing big bets amid a global banking turmoil.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 24.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% over the last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was also trading flat at 11,576.6 points in early trade.

