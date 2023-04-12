Australian shares set to open flat, NZ falls

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed at the start of trading on Thursday, even as a lower-than-expected U.S. inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve is getting closer to the end of its current rate-hike cycle.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 13.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

