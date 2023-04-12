Australian shares set to open flat, NZ falls

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed at the start of trading on Thursday, even as a lower-than-expected U.S. inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve is getting closer to the end of its current rate-hike cycle.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.
