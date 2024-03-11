Australian shares set to open flat, NZ down

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open largely flat on Tuesday, as an extended decline in iron ore prices could weigh on heavyweight miners, while possible gains in gold and energy stocks could counter losses.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.1%, a 14.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,842.06 points in early trade.

